'That’s for the supporters' – Kevin Betsy after Crawley Town’s first league win of the season

Crawley Town boss Kevin Betsy

“That’s for the supporters,” said Betsy. “They’ve stuck with us when we’ve not picked up any points, and tonight they’ve really supported the team and we thank them for that. We’re fully aware of the lack of wins in the league, but we’ve picked up some good results recently and now we can’t wait to play at home again. That result is for you.”

After 52 minutes, Crawley’s two goals from James Tilley and Dom Telford were matched with two from the opposition. Four minutes later, Nick Tsaroulla’s week-footed strike from outside the box found the back of Stockport’s net, sending the majority of the Broadfield Stadium into complete jubilation.

“I was so pleased for him,” said Betsy on Tsaroulla’s match winning strike. “He had a tough pre-season after coming back from injury, we’ve believed in him, we knew the quality he’s got and it’s a great strike from him.”

Stockport created some good chances but, in the end, Crawley’s press was too much to do deal with. The Reds’ second goal, scored after forcing the Stockport defence into a wayward pass, was a clear example of that.

“We’re not a team that wants to sit back.” Said Betsy. “We want to be aggressive and, on the back-foot. The lads did a really good job on the high press allowing us to turn over the ball on several occasions. It’s part of our identity now which we want to continue to push.”

Crawley’s number nine, Tom Nichols’ assisted all three of their goals last night. When asked about his superb performance, Betsy said, “It’s brilliant. Since I joined the club, he’s been exceptional. His attitude and focus in training, his intelligence, outstanding character makes him a great asset to have. We’re lucky to have him.”

Crawley are now five games unbeaten and could move into 15th if they can win away to Crewe Alexandra in their match.