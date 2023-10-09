'The leading cause of heart attacks in my chest' - Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds reacts to tight win over Crawley Town

Ten-man Wrexham managed to hang on for all three points against a dominant Crawley Town side at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

The Red Dragons – owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – had to play the last 25 minutes with 10 men after Andy Cannon scythed down Adam Campbell.

And although Scott Lindsey’s men dominated play, they could not create clear cut chances to force a draw or a win.

Ryan Reynolds, owner of Wrexham. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

It was former Reds striker Ollie Palmer who got the goal on 13 minutes, looping James McLean’s cross over Corey Addai. After that, Phil Parkinson’s side sat behind the ball and nullified Crawley’s attacks.

The stats show Crawley dominated with 67% possession, 25 shots to Wrexham’s 10, 598 passes compared to 298. But it was not to be for Lindsey’s men as Crawley dropped to 8th, just one place behind Wrexham on goal difference.

The lure of Wrexham, who have become the glamour side of League Two thanks to the Disney+ show Welcome to Wrexham, which is currently in its second season, meant Crawley had a re3cord crowd of 5,572 on Saturday.

And Reynolds, star of films such as Green Lantern, Blade: Trinity and Just Friends, was clearly on edge on Saturday after seeing the result.