'There's always selection headaches' - EFL Trophy performances have left Crawley Town boss with some tough decisions

Crawley Town's players who have impressed when given the chance in the Bristol Street Motor Trophy have left Scott Lindsey with a ‘selection headache’.

Speaking ahead of Crawley’s game with Colchester, Lindsey had high praise for his players who recently beat Bristol Rovers in the competition to progress into the round of 16 after a spirited second half performance.

Corey Addai was exceptional throughout and goal scorers Jack Roles and Harry Forster shone, giving Lindsey food for thought.

He said: “There's always selection headaches with the quality and the depth we have got in the squad so nothing changes really we know what these players are capable of.

Harry Forster was one of the standout players in Crawley Town's 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers. Picture: Eva Gilbert

“They did really well in that cup competition all the way through and I know what I'm going to do for Saturday, we’re really focused on that and really looking forward to the game.”

The Reds had a summer overhaul which saw them bring in a lot of players from Non-League meaning these players had very little to none League Two appearances.

Lindsey said: “We’re quite inexperienced in terms of league appearances. I think last Tuesday when we played Notts County they probably had double to what we had in terms of league appearances but that's what we are.

“We’re a young side, we’re always learning, always trying to improve these players everyday on the training ground and it's really pleasing to see the players not playing loads of football perform on Tuesday night against a tough League One team in Bristol Rovers.”

The Reds manager will have to make another tough call for the game against Colchester after Corey Addai produced a good goalkeeping display against Bristol Rovers.

Addai started the season as Lindsey’s preferred choice but this has more recently changed to Luca Ashby-Hammond.

Lindsey said: “We want both goalkeepers to be fighting for one jersey. Corey was outstanding the other night and Luca has done nothing wrong. We want standards driven and that can only happen through competition.”