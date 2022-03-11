With a play-off place in the Sports sights, the team travel to Chelmsford City tomorrow before a massive home fixture with league leaders Dorking next Tuesday at 7.45pm under the Priory Lane floodlights.

The Bloor Effect is gaining momentum all the time. In the clubhouse, on the training pitch or in the dug-out, he is visible. Even before kick-off at home games, he jogs the length of the touchline, exhorting the faithful – even the sedate over-60s – to make some noise.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne Borough beat St Albans - in pictures.

Borough celebrate Charley Kendall's goal - which proved the winner - against St Albans last week / Picture: Andy Pelling

“He’s got no hair, but we don’t care!” sing the kids – and Bloor doesn’t care either. But he certainly cares about his beloved Sports. “We really seem to have something going here.

“We cannot guarantee to win every week, but I’ll promise you a positive, honest commitment and a 100% attacking brand of football.

“The powers that be at the club deserve real praise for raising the profile and raising the numbers.

“We’ve had that huge No More Red declaration (against violence and knife crime) at the Maidstone game, and they came back in big numbers to see a smashing game against St Albans last Saturday. In the last few seasons, we have only rarely come within touching distance of a four-figure crowd. Now we could well see three in a row.”

Dorking may arrive as league leaders in an enthralling race for the title. Top scorers in the division with seventy goals – the Sports are merely third highest on 54 – Wanderers cannot afford to slip up.

Borough have no title ambitions, but they have a very real chance of a play-off place. “It’s been a brilliant season, and it is still totally alive. And our supporters are an increasing part of that. The difference in atmosphere between 500 and 1000 is far, far more than double. You raise the noise, and the players will raise their game.”

But first Borough go to deepest Essex to face Chelmsford City. The Clarets lie 15th, but will be formidable opponents in their fortress.