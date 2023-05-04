After Crawley Town’s survival-sealing draw against Walsall, manager Scott Lindsey waxed lyrical about the connection he had with the Reds fans – something he never achieved with the Swindon Town fans.

Lindsey was appointed the Robins boss following the departure of Ben Garner at the end of the 2021/22 season. Lindsey was Garner’s assistant. But despite having the best start Swindon boss had for 16 seasons after 15 games, he never built that relationship with the fans. You can watch Scott Lindsey’s Walsall post-match interview here.

Crawley got to the County Ground for the last game of the on Bank Holiday Monday (May 8, 12.30pm kick off), and Lindsey is looking to go there and get thre epoijts to finish the season.

On why it never worked with the Swindon fans, Lindsey said: “I was the assistant manager the year before and I probably wasn’t the name they wanted. They probably wanted Alex Ferguson or someone like that, which I am not and they found me a boring appointment.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey

“What I will say is I had the best start after 15 games than any other manager had had in 16 seasons. I was in the play offs all season, I had a young squad, nothing like the squad the season before and we played some decent football but for whatever reason, they just didn’t see me as an attractive appointment I suppose.”

But Lindsey won’t be going there with any grudges. “It’s all about us, it just happens to be Swindon, it could have been against anyone and we would still go out and put in a professional performance and do well for our fans and for ourselves. I won’t be getting wrapped up in anything other than being professional for us.”

Lindsey was also very humble about what he had achieved this season in the post-match interview against Walsall. When we said to him in the Swindon press conference he must be very proud to have one team in the play offs for the first half of the season and then the second half saved a team who looked doomed to relegation, he replied: “When you put it like that I think you can look at it aand say I have had a pretty reasonable first managerial season. It’s been quite successful in many way. I was in the play offs all the time I was with Swindon and then made the change to Crawley, a lot of eyebrows were raised and a lot of people in the game and outside of the game were like ‘why’s he done that?’.

“But I have done it for the reasons I thought were best for me and it has proven to be the best decision I have ever made. And yes it was a battle to keep Crawley Town in the league, I haven’t done it alone- there are a lot of good people here behind the scenes, good staff