Rob Elliot has outlined what success will look like for him at Crawley Town.

The former Newcastle United goalkeeper took over as manager following Scott Lindsey’s departure to MK Dons.

Lindsey performed miracles at Crawley Town, saving them from what looked like certain relegation before taking them to Wembley for arguably the best day in the club’s history.

Now it’s Elliot’s turn to give Crawley fans something to cheer about as they look to climb up the League One table.

New Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot addresses the players in training | Picture: CTFC

But what does success at Crawley Town look like for Elliot? In his first press conference with the media, he told us: “I think success is just continuing the development of the players in the club. Scott and the group players last season did such an amazing job, they defied almost all the odds and it's all a bit of a fairytale.

"But now we've got to that point, there are still things that the club need to develop on, there’s still things the squad needs to develop on, the players especially.

“We've got a young group, so the fundamental thing is if we improve the players and we improve the squad, and we keep consistent in terms of the way we play, then we'll end up getting the results from that.”

And in terms of targets, Elliot said: “The obvious one is that we're going to stay at this level so you can keep improving and developing from that, but I'll be honest with you, if we start thinking about that over there, we forget about what's happening now and the building blocks.

"So success for us is as long as the players are getting better, as long as the team is getting better and as long as the results are coming in as a biproduct to that, hopefully the club’s improving and in a healthier position.

“I'm aware of where the club was and where it is now from three or four years ago.

"I think it's important that the club stays strong and keeps getting better so our level as a club doesn't drop and we're able to maintain this status. The club needs to keep growing and growing and growing in terms of player development, style of play and enjoyment for the fans.”

Elliot takes charge of his side for the time today with a trip to Wycombe.