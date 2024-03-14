This is why Crawley Town boss believes his side have the advantage when they face Stockport County on Monday night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fixture at the Broadfield Stadium was moved to Monday because Stockport’s visit to Salford City was chosen to be televised tonight (Thursday, March 14). And that means it could be another great night at the Broadfield Stadium, following Tuesday’s brilliant 2-1 win over Notts County.

And Lindsey said the fixture change could work in to their advantage. “It’s just a few days later,” he said. “It’s under lights, it should be a good game, we just have to adjust our training schedule, but it’s fine.

“It actually suits us, it gives us a couple of extra days’ rest after Tuesday. They obviously play tonight at Salford on a heavy pitch then they have to travel down to us on Sunday for Monday’s game, so if anything it’s probably more to our advantage.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey gives instructions during Tuesday night's win against Notts County | Picture: Eva Gilbert

And how will the Reds boss be spending his Saturday without a game? “We will train tomorrow, give them Saturday off then train again Sunday. I was going to go to Gillingham v Grimsby as we have Grimsby coming up but my partner’s told me I am not allowed so I am having a day off.”

Stockport are currently third in the League Two table but have two games in hand over Mansfield and Wrexham above them. But they have hit a rocky patch and have only won one of their last five matches. But Lindsey knows it will be tough.

He said: “They have got some really good players for this level of football. They are in a position that doesn’t surprise me and they have a couple of games in hand on the two above them, so they sit in a really good position.

"Their results over the last three or four weeks haven’t been what they probably wanted but they will be looking to put that right. Let’s hope they put it right after Monday.”

Crawley on the other hand ae top of the form table, winning five of their last six games. “I have been really pleased, this is the business end of the season and this is where teams will have a wobble but I want us to be the team that holds its nerve,” he said. “Up to now I have seen that, even the game we lost at Morecambe we were deserving of more than what we got.

“We are in a good place, the atmosphere at the training ground and around the place is really positive and we have got to feed off that and make sure we attack these last few games.”

And how will he be watching the Stockport game against Salford? “I’ll watch it as a spectator tonight and then tomorrow as a coach because it’s totally different. Tonight will take 90 minutes and tomorrow will probably take three hours as I will stop it, rewind it, clip it, take notes and get my tactics board out and work out what we need to do.”

