Three Bridges Football Club makes cheeky offer to Crawley Town fans after eventful week for the Reds

Three Bridges Football Club have made a cheeky offer to Crawley Town fans following an unsettled week at the club.

By Mark Dunford
4 minutes ago

After a 2-1 defeat on Boxing Day at home to Sutton United, Reds fans have seen both star striker Tom Nichols and manager Matthew Etherington leave the club.

With radio silence coming from ownership group WAGMI United, there is growing resentment from some of the Reds fanbase.

And Three Bridges are looking to take advantage. They tweeted: “CALLING CRAWLEY TOWN FANS! Throughout January we are offering @crawleytown season ticket holders half price entry to all home games. 5 games watching a team with a great home record and not an NFT in sight.”

James Turner replied: “Interesting way to build relationships with CTFC,” while Spencer Branton tweeted: “I can’t see Crawley Town retweeting that one that’s for sure.”

Crawley Town fans have had a cheeky offer from Three Bridges