'Lost for words' - Crawley Town fans stunned by latest development at club

The club announced they had mutually agreed to part ways this morning (Thursday, December 29) and they said they will be looking to appoint a permanent manager as soon as possible.
After the news Tom Nichols had departed the club for Gillingham yesterday, it’s been a dramatic end to 2022 for Crawley Town.
And Crawley Town fans took to social media to react to the Etherington news.
Andy Salmon tweeted: “Lost for words.”
TedtheRed replied to the club’s tweet and said: “We need answers from @WAGMIUnited now! Beyond a joke.”
@mrmiddle09 said: “We are a joke club.”
Mark Nelson said: “Bring back Lewis,” while @Brax12George said: “Wow guys it’s almost like we shouldn’t have shoved Lewis out the door.”
Bruce Scammell said: “Absolute comedy. You interviewed them only a few weeks ago and they were the right fit then. Something rotten going on at the club. What on earth are the owners doing!?”
Craig Bratt said: “It just hurts at this point.”
@LowerThanRy said: “Honestly, what is going on? @WAGMIUnited @hunterorrell @SportsCheetah you love doing twitter lives so much, get on with doing one regarding this. You’re treating our club and fans with the utmost disrespect.”
Peter Frake demanded some action from the owners: “What an absolute shambles, now @SportsCheetah and @hunterorrell get on a plane and sort out YOUR mess, the club, the fans well being and the local community!!!!”
@DanielFry23 said: “I heard @KSI has put his application in for the next manager of Crawley? Is this true? Lots of potential influencers lined up to make debuts in the January window?”