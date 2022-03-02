Three Bridges win Isthmian South East Performance of the Month for February

The Nuts & Bolts travelled to Bridges on February 5 looking to get back to winning ways after a 2-1 home loss to title-favourites Hastings United the week before.

But Jamie Crellin's side, who were 19 points worse off than Ashford at the start of the day, put on a scintillating display, hammering five goals past the Kent outfit.

Three Bridges have won Isthmian South East's Performance of the Month for February after hammering promotion-chasing Ashford United. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Curtis Gayler opened the scoring on 40 minutes before Dan Perry doubled Bridges' lead eight minutes into the second half.

Perry added his second two minutes later but Johan Ter Horst reduced the deficit on 58 minutes.

But Perry completed his hat-trick on 78 minutes, and plundered a fourth at the death, to wrap up a comprehensive victory for Three Bridges.