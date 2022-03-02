Worthing breeze past Three Bridges to reach Sussex Senior Cup final

Worthing controlled the first half with a dominant display, and were unfortunate not to take the lead early; creating an abundance of chances.

The left flank was where the majority of the Rebels' joy was coming from. In the 39th minute, Worthing took the lead through Jasper Pattenden, who rounded off a neat move from the left flank, as he placed the ball home with his weaker foot – just out of the grasp of an unfortunate Mitch Bromage.

Jasper Pattenden put Worthing ahead in their Sussex Senior Cup semi-final / Picture: Worthing FC

The Mackerel Men carried their first half dominance into the second half. Just seven’ minutes into the half, Reece Meekums doubled Worthing’s lead with a composed finish beyond Bromage.

Worthing’s third showed the confidence flowing through the side. Davide Rodari was the goalscorer, as he fired home from the edge of the box.

With momentum flowing, the Rebels sensed a chance to make it four. Ollie Pearce off the bench picked out his strike partner Callum Kealy who slid in to extend Worthing’s advantage.