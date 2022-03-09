Toilet break leads to bizarre red card for Corinthian-Casuals player in Bognor clash

Defender Strange left the pitch with five minutes remaining to allow nature take its course as his side played out a 0-0 draw with Bognor Regis Town in the Isthmian premier division at King George's Field, Tolworth on Tuesday night.

Two minutes later he returned to take his place at the heart of the Casuals defence but refused to comply with the linesman's instructions to wait on the touchline until he could alert the referee to Strange re-entering the field of play.

The ref shows a yellow card to a member of the Bognor staff in the confusion over the Casuals player coming back on / Picture: Trevor Staff

But after some noisy hectoring and cajoling by irate Bognor fans, the assistant referee eventually flagged for the ref's attention. And when whistler Gerry Heron booked the astonished Stranger on 88 minutes for the offence he then brandished a red card having realised he had already cautioned him.

Bemused supporter Simon Protheroe said he'd never seen anything like it in 50 years of watching football. He added: "One fan yelled, 'you're taking the pee, ref,' but it was very much the other way around. Strange seemed quite desperate to nip to the toilet and managed to do so in very quick time before he raced back on to the pitch, ignoring the linesman's repeated orders to wait for permission.