Worthing march on - Lewes back on track - Horsham reach semi-finals

Callum Kealy scored the only goal ten minutes into the second half to give Adam Hinshelwood's side their sixth straight league win.
Lewes got their promotion hopes back on track with a 1-0 away win of their own - Joe Taylor scoring the only goal seven minutes into the second half at Leatherhead, leaving them sixth and two points off the plat-offs.
Bognor drew 0-0 at Corinthian-Casuals and remain 11th.
In the Velocity Trophy, Tom Kavanagh and Lee Harding scored either side of half-time to put Horsham into the semi-finals with a 2-0 home victory over Haywards Heath.