So, so close – but Eastbourne Borough returned pointless from their marathon trip to Devon after conceding two late goals to hosts Torquay United on Saturday.

A visit to Plainmoor is a trip back in time. Squeezed between suburban streets in the town which cannot quite shake off the Fawlty Towers image, the ground is determinedly old-school: the sort of football architecture that you see in old Pathe News footage. A huge, steepling main grandstand climbs at forty-five degrees to a slightly alarming height – but with a splendid view of the action.

A slightly soggy grass pitch, too, showing the wear of a busy season: and now to the final phase of it. By kick-off, that cavernous echoing stadium is now packed tight with a huge, partisan crowd: 4,274 of them in the glowing yellow and blue of the Gulls, and 69 brave souls of the Pink Army who will sing their very hearts out for their Borough heroes. Talk about outnumbered…

Borough in action at Torquay - picture by Lydia Redman

It is only honest to say that the Torquay Roar would play a role: every tackle, every throw-on, every on-field decision was roaringly made four thousand times over for referee Luis Griffiths before he could put whistle to mouth. Not angrily, just passionately. In that arena, both Mr Griffiths and Adam Murray’s team did their very best, and indeed the contest could not have been more even.

Shots and saves, near misses and a few wild efforts. Murray had sent out a team, not to build barriers, but to win the game. After very early Torquay pressure, the Sports clicked into gear with purposeful forward movement, and on fifteen minutes Jason Adigun struck fiercely but too high from a corner. The Gulls responded with lots of pace but no clear chances, and we passed the half-hour mark goalless.

Ollie Kensdale – an absolute rock at the centre of defence – foraged forward for a Sports corner but headed over the United bar. And then George Alexander, sharp and intelligent, took a ball in from the right but was blocked. Then, right on half-time, the Gulls came closest: Lirak Hasani volleyed a rocket of a half-volley from just inside the box, but Joe Wright denied him with an outstanding save.

The first fifteen minutes after half-time saw Borough at their best. Yahaya Bamba broke free on the left, but as he cut in goalwards, he appeared to be tripped by a desperate Finley Craske: yellow card? Or a red for preventing a scoring opportunity? No: to the relief of Craske and 4.000 Gulls, Mr Griffiths actually waved play on.

Borough take on Hampton at the Lane - picture by Nick Redman

The Sports were also denied a very credible penalty as they looked to turn pressure into goals; and then James Hamon in the home goal produced a magnificent double save to deny Alexander and Jack Clarke.

Pressure, then, but nothing to show for it. The home side got their balance back, and the clock (actually, Plainmoor doesn’t have one!) edged towards full-time and a point apiece. The Sports had certainly earned it – but oh no, there was a cruel late twist to snatch away that precious point.

On 86 minutes: and with legs or concentration slipping for a crucial few seconds, Borough conceded a needless corner on the Torquay right. Skipper and centre-back Sam Dreyer, up for the flag-kick, met it with a lurching header, goalbound but probably covered by Joe Wright – but a defender deflected the ball away from Wright and just into the bottom corner of the net.

Borough sank to the soggy turf, while the four thousand faithful in the grand old stadium rose as one. This was the cruellest of blows, and everyone knew it. Regrouping for an equaliser, Murray’s men pressed forward urgently, but Torquay held on – and deep into added time, the Gulls broke away for a second goal by Omar Mussa, meaningless in the scheme of things, but a little bit of insult-to-injury.

A long way home, on a cold dark Saturday night. But by Tuesday night at the ReachTV Stadium, the Sports would be right back on track…

Eastbourne Borough bounced back to winning ways with a dominant display against Hampton & Richmond Borough.

The Sports had over 25 shots, with 13 on target over the course of the 90 minutes, but ultimately had to come from behind to preserve their unbeaten record at The ReachTV Stadium.

An own goal had put the visitors in front early on, before Jason Adigun’s strike found the top corner before half-time.

Adigun then added a second early in the second half, before Josh Anifowose fired home on his full debut to put the Sports in control.

With results elsewhere, Adam Murray’s side move up to third in the National League South standings.