Trio of new recruits boost Burgess Hill Town's Isthmian League hopes

Lovett has brought in Jeff Duah Kessie from Sevenoaks (previously of VCD and Pheonix Sports) - who he describes as a big, powerful and very mobile centre-forward.

Lovett, whose side finished a creditable seventh last season, said: "He will add to our firepower. Jeff is well known and proven at our level and I'm sure will do very well."

Also joining is Ollie Allen, a young attacking midfielder from Dorking on a season long loan. Lovett said: "He had successful spells at Chipstead and Haywards Heath towards the end of last season - a player with high energy, technically good and a great passing range."

Jay Lovett

Another recruit is Kieran Rowe. Lovett said: "He's a very versatile player than can play full-back and centre midfield when needed. He has a fantastic engine and does not mind playing off either foot.

"We will have one or two more that will feature in our pre season games."

Departures from BHTFC are Scott Kirkwood, Michael Uwezu and Tom Chalaye.

Lovett said: "We started training last Tuesday, with the first session being a team bonding/psychology session led by ex-professional cricket player Lewis Hatchett.

"Then training ground work started on Saturday at Hurstpierpoint College. Our first friendly is on Wednesday (July 6) versus Loxwood at Horsham FC, 7:45pm.

"We have a full pre season schedule, playing Brighton, Lewes, Chipstead, Steyning, Hassocks and Leatherhead.

"We have managed to keep the majority of last season's squad together which helps massively as they already know the style of play and our formation, plus that always helps the new players settle in well and adapt.