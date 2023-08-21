Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has claimed one of his players is ‘as good as anybody in the league’.

Lindsey was full of praise of Nick Tsaroulla when he spoke to the media last week. The 24-year-old scored the opening goal in Crawley Town’s impressive victory against MK Dons last week, continuing an impressive start to the season.

When asked how he felt about the fan favourite, Lindsey replied: “He’s as good as anybody in the league in that position, for sure.”

According to Lindsey, the former Tottenham youth player is enjoying the current style just as much as the fans are. “He came up to me today and said it’s the best football he’s ever played,” said Lindsey. “He’s really enjoying himself and I think that’s really evident in the way he’s playing.”

Nicholas Tsaroulla celebrates after scoring the team's first goal against MK Dons. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Naturally a left-back, Tsaroulla has found a new role in Lindsey’s system. “I think he can get more goals, definitely. He’s not like a wing-back where we’re asking him to defend on the pitch,” he said. “We’re actually asking him to be a winger and be higher up the pitch.

"You look at his starting position, he’s always higher up than a normal wing-back would be. He’s been one of our most attacking threats in a lot of games.”

Despite his excellent performances, Tsaroulla’s opener at MK Dons was his only goal so far this season. So, along with all the praise he received from Scott Lindsey, there was a clear message that the next step in his development is becoming a more prolific goalscorer.