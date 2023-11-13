Summer signing Liam Kelly has been influential for Crawley Town side since he made the switch from Rochdale and it’s due to the ‘unnoticed things people probably won’t see’, according to Scott Lindsey.

Before Crawley hosted Accrington, Lindsey wanted his side to stop letting in ‘soft’ goals. Following the3-2 EFL Trophy win against Aston Villa, Lindsey said he believed that his players ‘run up the pitch aggressively, we press aggressively but I do believe there has not been an intensity when the ball goes behind our initial press. I think we can run harder to get back to our slots quicker and become a little more solid’.

With this being said Crawley conceded their 38th goal in all competitions this season inside two minutes when Jack Nolan put the visitors ahead.

However, with Danilo Orsi equalizing six minutes later and Will Wright putting the home side ahead, Crawley were forced to defend well until the 76th minute when Orsi doubled his tally to put the game to bed.

Liam Kelly in action against Accrington Stanley. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Speaking after win, Lindsey praised midfielder Kelly not just for his midfield performance, but for his defending. He said: “Liam Kelly is probably one of our strongest defenders actually, people probably don't give him credit for that because he has a lot of the ball in the middle of the pitch and passes it lovely every time he gets it.”

The Red’s manager had high praise for the former Reading midfielder’s defensive display where he highlighted the midfielder’s ‘unnoticed things people probably won’t see’. He added: “He’s aggressive, he comes to press well, he makes tackles, he gets back in and blocks runners.”

In his 17 appearances for the Reds, the midfielder has picked up six assists and one goal which was nominated for goal of the month in September.