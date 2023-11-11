'I didn't like the game' - This is what Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey thought after his side beat Accrington Stanley

Scott Lindsey said ‘I didn’t like the game’ after Crawley town picked up their first win in the league since September.

Danilo Orsi bagged a brace and Will Wright scored an incredible goal from outside the box to fight back after conceding inside two minutes.

The early goal saw Jack Nolan cutting inside to score from the right. Lindsey had mentioned this week they had been working on defensive actions after soft goals in the previous two games. He said: “Really frustrating. We done a lot of work this week on showing opposition away from goal and we saw it after 90 seconds when he come on to shoot so really disappointed with that.

“We continued with how we played and tried to do the right thing by putting it right which they did.”

Crawley Town enjoyed a 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley at the Broadfield Stadium. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Reflecting on his side’s victory Scott Lindsey said “I didn’t like the game, I didn't enjoy it at all. I felt that we probably made less passes in the second half but were better believe it or not.

“We made a lot of passes in the first half that kind of got captured a lot and they pressed really well and we didn't do the right thing.

“I felt that we went a little more direct in the second half but it was needed because of the press we played down the sides a little better.”

Danilo Orsi scored two well-taken goals, with one coming from the penalty spot, in the second half. Lindsey said: “It’s 9 in 16 games I believe, so a good return.

“He [Orsi] is a great lad who deserves it and works his absolute socks off every single day and I'm really pleased for him.”

Jay Williams played as a centre back alongside Laurence Maguire and Will Wright and he put in an impressive display at the Broadfield stadium.

The Reds boss said: “He's a warrior, tough kid. He was good today and played in that central role really well today with Gladwin and outside centre halves.

“I thought we looked solid especially in the second half, first half we were probably a little bit open.”

Accrington Stanley played aggressively with their side going down to ten men in the 74th minute when Bradley Hills was dismissed but Lindsey felt that more fouls should have been given throughout the game.

He said: “Horrific, just horrific. There was a foul just before they scored on Adam Campbell, we had probably been playing 30 seconds. It’s so clear right in front of the linesmen. It kind of carried on throughout the game for me”

Luca Ashby-Hammond got his first appearance in the league when he replaced Corey Addai in the starting line-up. Ade Adeyemo also made his first league appearance when he replaced Campbell in the 80th minute.

On Ashby-Hammond, Lindsey said: “Good. I thought he did really good today. We had two league debuts today in Ade and Luca so it's a big positive for the football club and for me the manager. We want to see players come through and make their league debuts and do well and I thought they both did well today.”