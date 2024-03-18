'Very proud moment' - Crawley Town star earns first International call-up
Williams has impressed for the Red Devils this season and has been one of the first names on Scott Lindsey's teamsheet. Williams has featured 31 times in the 2023/24 season and most recently captained the Reds to an impressive 2-1 victory over Notts County.
Speaking on his first international call-up, the 23-year-old said: "It’s a very proud moment for my family and myself to have received my first international call-up. It’s a moment that will always stay with me."
Jay will link up with the Saint Kitts and Nevis National Team after Crawley's match with Stockport County on today (Monday) meaning he will miss next Saturday's clash away at Tranmere Rovers.
Williams was one of Crawley Town’s many summer signings who were plucked from Non League – along with the likes of Klaidi Lolos, Adam Campbell and Joy Mukena.
Lindsey has recently highlighted how impressed he has been with Williams and how he has quickly made himself one of the best midfielders in the division. Lindsey recently told us: “I took my step son to training last week. He’s a young teenager but he knows his football. We were driving home and I asked him ‘anybody surprise you?’.
“He said, ‘Jay Williams is a good footballer isn’t he? I didn’t realise how good he was on the ball’. I went, ‘yeah, he’s brilliant, a really good footballer’.
“I agree that the perception is that Jay is a tough-tackling, aggressive midfield player but actually he is a very good and smart footballer and I think he is fantastic. To say he has come from Banbury United last season to come and play at this standard, he’s proved he is one of the best midfielders in this division.
“I think he’s had a great season so far."