Watch as 92-year-old Crawley Town fan Ron meets manager Scott Lindsey and star players

The Tilgate resident has supported Reds since 1958 and on Sunday he finally got to watch his beloved side play - and win - at Wembley.

We interviewed Ron before the League Two play-off final and he said he thought Old Trafford would be his lifetime memory of watching Crawley Town and never thought he would see them at Wembley.

And another thing he wanted to do was meet Scott Lindsey. His family contacted the club and that was arranged.

Lindsey took time between end-of-season meetings with players to chat to Ron about his trip to Wembley, signed his Play-Off Final programme and how they were going to get on in League One. The manager also showed Ron the boards he has up in his office with the schedule of the last month – including a big 'tick’ next to the word promotion.

Ron also said to Lindsey that the owners ‘need to get their money’ out to support him ready for next season.

Ron, who did his version of the Orsi celebration on the pitch last time we interviewed him, also met the star striker Danilo Orsi and Wembley’s Man of the Match Liam Kelly, who both signed his programme as well.

He cheekily asked Orsi: “You're not going anywhere are you?”. The striker replied: “I have got another year. I’ll still be horsing around next season.”

The 92-year-old went to Wembley with 20 of his friends and family and after appearing on SussexWorld.co.uk and on the TV leading up to the final, was recognised by Reds fans at the famous stadium.

1 . 20240522_124355.jpg Ron Spraget with Scott Lindsey | Picture: Mark Dunford Photo: Mark Dunford

2 . 20240522_122723.jpg Ron Spraget meets Danilo Orsi | Picture: Mark Dunford Photo: Mark Dunford

3 . IMG-20240522-WA0000.jpg Ron with family and friends at Wembley | Picture: submiited Photo: Picture: submiited