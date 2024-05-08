'We didn't look like us' - MK Dons manager disappointed as Crawley Town gain big advantage in play-off semi-final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goals from Liam Kelly, Jay Williams and Ronan Darcy ensured Reds go to Stadium MK for the second leg with the advantage. MK Dons, who finished fourth in the table, were favourites going into the game but it was Scott Lindsey’s men who dominated and came out on top. You can a recap of the action here https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/crawley-town-vs-mk-dons-live-excitement-builds-ahead-of-league-two-play-offs-4619520

Williamson said: “I think the disappointing thing is that we didn't even look like us. We've got to assess that and put it right. I thought in the first-half, we didn't pick up enough second balls, we weren't aggressive enough. The reaction in the second-half saw us control things a little more, but I think we needed to be more patient in some areas. We wanted to score so much.“In all areas and metrics, we weren't up to scratch. When we miss a chance in the opening moments and they go up the other end and score, we have to regroup and make sure we reset. We have to dust ourselves down and choose to react in a way, of keeping our heads, and we've got believe that we have more than enough to over turn this.

“We are where we are now so we've got to make sure our mindset is right, and it will be.”

And he knows the second leg is a tough task now for his men. He said: “We know we've got a mountain to climb, but we've got a bunch of lads who are capable of doing that.

“One thing I saw was a drive and desire to drive each other on out there. The fight and endeavour was there, the quality might vary but the spirit didn't.

"We don't need any more motivation, we know what we've got, which personalities we've got. Well turn up on Saturday, empty the tank and give everything. If we do go down, we'll do it looking like us, feeling like us and exhausting every avenue. We're looking forward to Saturday now.