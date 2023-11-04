'We have got to take a lot of encouragement from that' - Crawley Town boss reacts to FA Cup exit at Notts County

Scott Lindsey said there were lots of positives to take as they exited the FA Cup at the first time of asking, losing 3-2 to Notts County.

Two goals from Danilo Orsi wasn’t enough for the Reds to force a reply or win as the League Two high-fliers edged home in a thrilling game.

But Lindsey was delighted with his side and thought the tie was a great advert for the quality in League Two.

"We were very good today,” he said. “It was a great game of football, wasn’t it? It was two really good sides trying to play in the right manner. I thought we were outstanding today. We really took the game to them, we passed it brilliantly, we pressed, we stopped them from playing. We scored some good goals and felt we created chance after chance and probably created enough chances to win two football matches.

“I am just disappointed we didn’t come away with anything from the game because I felt we deserved it.

“I am looking forward to watching it back. There were good tactics used in the game, it was two good sides playing in the right manner. Some good players on show for both teams for this level.”

Lindsey’s preparation for the game was disrupted with Jay Williams picking up an injury in a training session on Friday but Lindsey was full of praise for his whole side.

He said: “I thought Klaidi Lolos was outstanding today, we plucked him out of Non League and I thought he was unbelievable.

“I don’t want to just leave the apprise with him, I thought the rest were outstanding too. We were a couple of players light, we didn’t have Dion Conroy and Jay Williams, who was due to be playing got injured in the training session yesterday.

“So preparation wasn’t great in terms of that and we had to change things in the hotel this morning.

“We have got to take a lot of encouragement from that. Yes we are disappointed but we have got to take a lot of positives from it.”

Ben Gladwin and Adam Campbell both made appearances with the former playing a full 90 minutes. Lindsey said: “Gladwin under 90 minutes his belt in and unfamiliar position but I thought he did great in it. It’s probably why he got through 90 minutes because he did less running and less turning. He won’t thank me for it though.

“Adam Campbell coming back in was a massive plus. Ade [Adeyemo] coming on the pitch was a real positive and he was involved in one of the actions at the end and probably could have and should have scored in that action.

“Loads of positives but we are really disappointed not to come away with something.”

Reds are back at the Broadfield and Tuesday and Saturday when they face Aston Villa u21s and Accrington Stanley. He said: “It feels like it’s been forever so we are looking forward to being back at home. We have been really good home and picked up a lot of points at home so yeah will be a nice change from jumping on the bus again.”