'We have to be at our best'' - Crawley Town boss ready for 'really strong' Mansfield Town challenge

Crawley Town take on high-flying Mansfield on the weekend, with Scott Lindsey’s side aiming to carry on their impressive home form against tough opposition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield have had a tremendous season so far, which has left them lying in fourth place, one point behind Barrow and Wrexham in those automatic promotion places. Adding to that, Mansfield have not played for 17 days as their game last week was postponed, likely leaving them fresh and replenished.

Lindsey was full of praise for The Stags, saying: “Really good players and good manager, he is a very experienced manager (Nigel Clough). “They have some really good players, Aidan Flint had an unbelievable career, played a lot of football in the championship, he’s above the level, even now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Louis Reed in midfield, good player, George Maris, good player - they have good players all across the pitch. They have a way of playing where they have an understanding of each other, and they are aggressive with it.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey goes up against mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough on Saturday. Picture: Getty

“Tough game against a really strong side. We have to be at our best, they are (one of the best teams in the league).”

Liam Kelly, Dion Conroy, and Ben Gladwin have been key players for Crawley this season, with The Reds winning all four games with both starting. Lindsey will be hoping that the latter two will be available on Saturday.

Lindsey said: “I think if they’re fit and their playing well, they start. Dion coming back in you saw that real calmness from him as we were building from the back and obviously Ben Gladwin is the captain who I just feel that the players feel better when he is on the pitch.

“We just got to manage them through the week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has almost been a year since Lindsey came in as Crawley manager, and since keeping them in the football league he has turned their form round and pushed the club up the table, including a 46%-win rate to go with that. Lindsey said: “We are on target for where I feel we should be, I think we about right and what we want to do is maintain what we’ve done so far and keeping around it and having a push at the end.

Lindsey went on to comment how much he is enjoying working at the club. He said: “I really enjoy working for this football club, the players, the staff, everybody connected to the club are brilliant to work with, fans obviously different class, I appreciate them, and they appreciate me.