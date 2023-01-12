Crawley Town’s Dom Telford doesn’t ‘get any chance to reflect’ on their managerial merry-go-round as the Reds appoint their third boss of the season.

Crawley started the season with former Arsenal and England youth-academy coach Kevin Betsy as manager but have since seen four different faces take charge of their games.

“I don’t think you get any chance to reflect to be honest,” said Crawley’s striker Dom Telford. “It’s not something you think about too much. We’re here to do a job and we love it.

“Having that stability of someone constantly, does definitely help because everyone has a different style and way they want to play. It’s never nice seeing people lose their jobs and we wish them all well, but we have to look forward now. No one’s feeling sorry for us, we’ve got to stand up and really fight.”

Crawley are currently 21st in League Two with five wins from their opening 24 games this season. This Saturday, they host Doncaster for Lindsey’s first game in charge.

The Reds’ current squad is filled with players under the age of 23, including 19-year-old starlet, James Balagizi on loan from Liverpool. When asked if the interchanging of managers has affected the less-experienced players, Telford said, “I wouldn’t say so, no. We’ve seen in large spells, the quality that they bring.”

“I remember my first season was crazy,” said Telford, who’s final game of the 2014/15 season for Blackpool was abandoned after fans took to the pitch to protest, amongst controversy with their owners. “It wasn’t the stereo-typical foundations that you need to go on an express yourself to do well but I learnt so much more through that adversity.

“I can see the lads improving every day, expressing themselves and now it’s just about finding that consistency on a Saturday.”