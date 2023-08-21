'We know what we can achieve' - Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey on Reds' ambitions and targets this season

Crawley Town have had a start to the season that very few would’ve predicted. In their first four games The Reds have won seven points, they sit just one place outside the playoff places, only by goal difference.

Crawley’s record could’ve easily been even more impressive, but an undeserved defeat against league leaders Gillingham on Saturday stopped The Red’s attempt to go top of League Two.

There has been a lot of movement in and out of Crawley Town this summer, and the overhaul of the squad seems to be contributing to this season’s success. When asked about the transfer window, Reds boss Scott Lindsey seemed content with his new players. “I think that when there was certain movement in the window, early on, people were kind of questioning decisions to get rid of certain players and sign certain players,” he said.

“Things happen in football; players move on, and new players come in.

Crawley Town players get in a huddle before Saturday's game with Gillingham at the Broadfield Stadium. Picture: Eva Gilbert

“Hopefully it doesn’t take long for them [the fans] to try and build a relationship with these new players, but that can only happen through these new players performing properly on the pitch, working extremely hard, showing a passion to the badge, to the club and playing well, they’ve certainly done that.”

Crawley were all of pundits’ favourites to be relegated at the start of this season. They have proven those predictions wrong already with the football they are playing, as well as their league position.

“I understand people have to make judgement by what they think. Maybe its because of where we finished last season, maybe it’s because we got rid of experienced players and brought in younger players. It doesn’t bother us; we know what we are capable of.”

Lindsey’s team have certainly proven that they are capable of far better than predicted this season, and the manager has clearly got a positive, albeit private, idea as to how far the team can go this season. Lindsey said: “Privately, we’ve got aims and ambitions ourselves. We don’t want to publicly name them because we think that changes the pressure on us.

“We know what we can achieve.

“The first thing for me is to make sure we improve on last season, that is a must. While it already looks like we are doing that, it’s still a long way to go.”

It’s not just on the pitch that Crawley Town have been improving. Lindsey believes a football club can improve by making changes off the pitch. “The environment we set is far, far superior to the one that was here when I first came,” he said. “Everybody has become really professional.”