From saving the team from relegation last season and a strong start to this year, Lindsey has his say on the squad and any potential ingoing’s and outgoings. Crawley currently sit 14th in League two and manager Lindsey spoke on how much the side has changed since his appointment.

“We’ve got to realise where we’re at, we’re very young and we’re very new,” he said. “From Saturday there were three players who played who were here when I first came through the door Corey Addai, Travis Johnson and Nicholas Tsaroulla so it’s a new team.”

New additions such as Laurence Maguire have hit the ground running and Lindsey admitted that there was a staff meeting planned this Monday around what the team needs and where they can strengthen the squad. Overall, Lindsey has been pleased with the squad at his disposal so far.

He said: “I think the squads done great, I think that we recruited really well in the summer and to play the way we’re playing that quickly and to gain the points that we’ve gained in such a short space of time I think is brilliant for everyone.

“Credit has to go to everybody really we’re really pleased with the business we did in that window it’s not gone too far off what we planned but there’s always room to want more.”

One of those players recruited in the summer was Ronan Darcy. Lindsey previously worked with Darcy at Swindon and the 22-year-old has already netted four times this season with the manager being delighted with his start to life at The Broadfield stadium.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has praised Ronan Darcy's contribution since he joined the club in the summer. Picture: Eva Gilbert

“Darcey’s been great he’s done brilliant for me I had him at Swindon and he was great for me there and when he became available in the window, we moved quite quickly to get it done,” said Lindsey. “We have a great relationship now, he’s got a good relationship with the coaching staff he’s very busy on the pitch he makes things happen he’ll score, if he doesn’t score he’ll make a goal and he’s done great for me so long may that continue.”

When discussing exactly which areas Lindsey would like to strengthen in the upcoming window he said: “Well I think it’s always nice to have players that you turn round to on the bench and think he can make a difference and whilst I feel we have got that I do think we need a little bit more.

“I think if you look at the striker side of things for arguments sake Danilo Orsi has done great for us and whilst I think Klaidi Lolos can play up there as a striker but after that we haven’t really got a number nine as it were so that might be an area where we think about strengthening.