Wembley hat-trick? Not beyond possible for Littlehampton Town hero Gaskin

He scored one goal in the FA Vase quarter-final and two in the semi-final. And when you suggest that means George Gaskin will get three in the Wembley final, he is unfazed.

By Steve Bone
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 9:00 am
George Gaskin tucks in the second goal v Loughborough / Picture: Stephen Goodger

“Why not?” he asked when we put that scenario to him as he and his team-mates celebrated their 4-0 semi-final win over Loughborough.

“I did once get two hat-tricks in one day so I could score one in one day, that’s for sure. Three at Wembley would top if off nicely... if I can get in the team!”

Gaskin was quick to point out the semi-final success was not just about the goalscorers. “Goals win you games but our defence in the past two or three rounds of the Vase have been absolutely fantastic,” he said.

George Gaskin's opener in the semi-final / Picture: Martin Denyer

“Not to conceded against two quality teams in the past two rounds gives you a base from which to win and that’s what we’ve done.”

Gaskin told us last week he’d been unable to get Wembley out of his brain as his seven-year-old son had been singing about it. And he said after the semi win: “The number of times I’ve heard Wembley mentioned in the past two or three weeks, you can’t not talk about it. It’s what you dream about as a kid and words can’t really describe how I feel.”

Asked what went through his mind when the ball fell to him when through on goal in the first minute, he said: “It’s going in and we’re going 1-0 up - simple as that. I’ve done it for years and I’ll keep doing it. With me and Mitch picking the team, I would’nt have picked myself if I wasn’t confident.”

