Despite wide-spread predictions of relegation; Crawley Town currently sit five points from the play-off places and have a game in hand on most of the league.

And manager Scott Lindsey is delighted how his team are performing.

“We’re doing great,” an upbeat Lindsey said: “We’re doing brilliant in actual fact.”

Talking about the position The Red’s find themselves in, Lindsey was happy to have the playoffs in reach after 17 games and said if he offered fans that before the season: “You’d have snapped my hand off.”

Despite the opportunity Crawley’s position presents, they still only sit five points from 20th position and another bad run of form could see the team fall towards the bottom end of the table.

He said “We’re learning on the job. Players are learning on the job. We’ve got some young players, some players who have come out of non-league.”

Laurence Maguire has made the step up to League Two after spending his last few seasons in The National League with Chesterfield and has established himself as a starter in Scott Lindsey’s team this year.

The Red’s have picked up points across the season, especially at home, hence the good position they find themselves in. He said: “We’re very much trying to win as many points as we can. Is it a results industry that we’re in but we’re also trying to make these players better as we’re doing.”

Liam Kelly has been ever present in Lindsey’s line-ups, only missing a handful of games across the League and cups. “I’ve enjoyed it,” said the former Reading and Feyenoord midfielder. “Everyone loves playing games.”

Kelly is aware of how tough this league is and never underestimates it, adjusting his goals accordingly. He said: “It’s always going to be this tight. It’s a strong league from top to bottom and there’s no easy games in this league. We take it game by game really. That’s all you can do in football.