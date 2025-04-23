'We’re going to need every player to play like Gav did' - Crawley Town boss praises former Hartlepool United and Grimsby Town midfielder
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Holohan, a summer signing after his contract at Grimsby Town had expired, has only started one other game before the Exeter match and this game was his first full 90 minutes. He had only made 16 substitute appearances as well this season.
However, today showed perhaps what Crawley have been missing in the midfield. Scott Lindsey said “He made good passes. He made good decisions on the ball. He made tackles. His energy out there, his want, will and determination to win the game, you could clearly see.” Lindsey also added: “At this stage of the season, that’s what we’re going to need.
"We’re going to need every player to play like Gav did today. If we have that, I’m sure we’ll be fine.”
Holohan found himself underutilised by Rob Elliott, which after this performance might have the fans scratching their heads wondering why he hasn’t started more games. Lindsey said: “ I signed him in the summer. He came in and obviously I wasn’t here too long to work with him…he found himself kind of outside to start with.
“But I’ve got to be honest with you, his professionalism, the way he’s trained, his attitude towards what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to achieve is first class.” Lindsey added.
Hepburn-Murphy also gave high praise to Holohan, as well as Max Anderson. He said “Gavan was brilliant today and I thought Max was brilliant today. They’ll probably be disappointed not getting the game time that they probably hoped for.
“Max was playing a lot at the start of the season and kind of dropped off a little bit. He hasn’t been playing, but I thought both of them were brilliant when they came in today,” Hepburn-Murphy added.
Lindsey said of Anderson and Holohan: “They’ve both been top class in terms of attitude and it’s pleasing to give them a chance today. And they’ve took it, both of them, and I thought they were brilliant today.”
Both players will hope to continue in the side with two “cup finals” to come, starting with Northampton this weekend.