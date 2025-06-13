'We’re proud of our recruiting process' - Crawley Town chief has 'nugget' for fans as he confirms transfer policy this summer

Crawley Town chairman and CEO Preston Johnson says ownership group WAGMI United are ‘proud’ of their recruiting process.

The Reds have made two signings so far this summer in Reece Brown and Harry McKirdy – two experienced players who have previously played under Scott Lindsey.

In the previous summer transfer windows, Reds fans have seen wholesale changes in the squads with a number of players with little or no league experience coming through the door.

This has come with mixed success with promotion in the 2023/24 season and relegation in the 2024/25 season. But one player they brought in last season with hardly any experience – Charlie Barker – went on to win Player of the Season.

With the first two signings, we asked manager Scott Lindsey if there had been a change in transfer policy, looking at more experience. He told us: “"We're trying to bring in players with experience. We want to add to what we have done already but we're also mindful that we can't just keep doing that, we've got to also find some hidden gems,” he said.

“The data model is important but it must be coupled with getting eyes on players, making sure that we think that they can fit into the way that we play.”

We followed up with chairman Johnson about the first signings and the club’s recruiting process this summer and he confirmed they will still be looking for ‘hidden gems across multiple levels’.

He told us: “The reason we signed McKirdy and Brown was because they both had elite data prior to their recent injury-plagued seasons.

"We’re excited about the opportunity to bring them in and have confidence in Ricky and Joe and the medical team to get the most out of our squad at all times.

"We’ll continue to sign players backed by reputable data that fit Scott’s playing style.”

Johnson also hinted a incoming signing. “A little nugget for the fans, but we just had someone in for a medical that has been playing in National League South the past two seasons that we all think is promising,” he said. “We’ll always be looking for hidden gems across multiple levels.

"We’re proud of our recruiting process the last two years and will keep building on it.”