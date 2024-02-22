Worthing aim to recover quickly from rare setback in National South promotion bid
The Rebels won 4-1 at Weymouth on Saturday despite finishing with nine men – but lost by the same scoreline at Welling on Tuesday night.
Manager Adam Hinshelwood admitted they were below par at Welling but said the result had to be looked at in the context of the recent run that’s put them clear in second in National League South.
Another stiff test looms on Saturday at home to seventh-placed Braintree.
Hinshelwood and coach Gary Elphick hailed the players’ battling qualities after they won at Weymouth on Saturday despite an early red card for Reuben Livesey- Austin and a late one for Joel Colbran.
Elphick said: “I thought we showed a lot of resilience, bravery and leadership which maybe at the start of the season wasn’t quite there. That shows we’ve made progress.”
Hinshelwood said the midweek loss was ‘one of those nights’.
“We didn’t click and were below par – and missed a few chances,” he said.
“All in all recently, the players have been pretty faultless and played lots of good stuff.
“A performance like that is going to come along some point and now we need to readjust and get straight back to the levels we’re capable of.
“When we got it back to 2-1 we felt we had a chance but at the end we maybe went too gung-ho and that’s when they scored two more.
“Braintree will be another really tough game. They’re a dogged, determined team.”
Three of the goals that saw off Weymouth came from Ollie Pearce – and it was his penalty that gave them hope at Welling, bringing his total to 33 league goals in 32 games.
Elphick said on Saturday: “The finish for the last goal was ridiculous. He’s got magic in his boots at the moment and hopefully it continues.”
Hinshelwood will be without Tommy Willard for up to six weeks after a suspected hamstring tear. Joe Rye should be fine after a dead leg and Nicky Wheeler is a week away from fitness. Livesey-Austin faces a three-match ban, Colbran just one.