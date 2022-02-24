Worthing boss: We'd be disappointed if our under-14s defended like that

He was angry at the ‘basic’ goals that ended his side’s league cup hopes and put Heath in the semis.

And he said it had made his team selection for Saturday’s home clash with Enfield easy – for everyone rested to give others a chance at Heath was likely to come back in.

Adam Hinshelwood was not happy after the loss at Haywards Heath / Picture: Steve Robards

Goals from Crawley loanee Davide Rodari and Darren Budd put Worthing 2-1 up at the break but Heath scored two without reply in the second half.

“It was pretty disappointing, especially when we took a great number of fans with us,” said Hinshelwood. “The goals we conceded, we’d have been disappointed if our under-14s had let them in. It was very basic stuff about defenders needing to sense danger and cover.

“We as a club want to do well in cups and when you get to a quarter-final you shouldn’t need any motivating. We played a similar side at Kingstonian and they showed hunger to win – here they didn’t. It’s a missed opportunity for some.”

Worthing resume their Isthmian premier title bid at home to third-placed Enfield on Saturday – after last weekend’s second-v-first clash at Bishop’s Stortford was called off after the team, staff and fans had arrived.

Hinshelwood said the call-off was probably the right decision as it had been raining hard and was set to continue. “There was a lot of sand on the pitch – it was quite firm with water lying on top. There was one area with a lot of sand where your foot sank into it.