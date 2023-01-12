Adam Hinshelwood admitted his pleasure at Worthing’s winning week was tainted by the knowledge they nearly threw away two National South points.

The Rebels led 3-0 at home to Welling at the weekend in a game they dominated – yet it finished 3-2 with the hosts relieved to hear the final whistle. See the match pictures by Mike Gunn here.

It came before a straightforward 4-0 win at Lancing in the Sussex Senior Cup which put Worthing into the last eight and still on track for a return to the Amex for a second successive final. Photos – also by Mike Gunn – from that game are here.

But Hinshelwood is concerned that in the league, Worthing are still making it difficult themselves despite playing well.

The win over Welling – courtesy of two goals from Lewis White and one from Ollie Pearce – lifted Worthing to fifth ahead of Saturday’s visit to Eastbourne Borough, who are only three places and four points behind.

But it was a success that was not without its drawbacks.

Hinshelwood told us: “It was the story of our season, really. We played good football, created a lot of chances and were so dominant – yet we ended up having to keep the ball in the corner to make sure we won.

"We’ve had so many games like that which have ended up as a draws, so at least this one didn’t.

"We’ve had some dubious penalties given againat us but have been guilty of lapses of concentration too, and we must cut that out. We can’t rely on scoring three or four every game in order to win.”

Hinshelwood praised two-goal White and said he hoped the winger would now get an unbroken run in the side to show his true worth.

And the manager was pleased to get through in the county cup. “Conditions were tricky but we should have had more than one before half-time,” he said.

"Lancing worked hard and at one down they were in the game but eventually we scored more. It was good to get minutes into players like James Beresford and Reece Meekums.”

