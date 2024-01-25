Worthing FC boss: Players have been brilliant – they’re embracing pressure of being second in league
Two more goals by top scorer Ollie Pearce earned those points – in a 1-0 win at Tonbridge on Saturday and Tuesday’s controversy-filled 1-1 draw at home to Slough.
It keeps Hinshelwood’s men three points clear in second place ahead of Saturday’s big home game against fellow promotion contenders Torquay, who are fifth.
Hinshelwood was pleased with both performance – and was left to rue two refereeing decisions for offside that stopped them taking all three points versus Slough.
Pearce, who has scored 22 league goals this season, twice as many as anyone else in the division, struck just after the hour in both games.
Hinshelwood said: “We’ve put in another two good performances and it’s pleasing that even in games we’re not winning, we’re playing really well.
"If the win and draw had been the other way round you’d be even more delighted – but we have to be pleased with the position we’re in.
"Being where we are does bring pressure but the players have been brilliant – they’re embracing it. There’s real togetherness in the squad and it’s bringing results.
"We’ve not had much luck with refereeing decisions or injuries but we’re getting on with it.”
The home clash with Torquay is another one to relish.
Hinshelwood said: “We’re playing sides like Maidstone and Torquay who have aspirations of being in the Football League and we’re showing we can compete. A few years ago you’d not have thought it possible.
"I think a few of our fans need to recognise how far we’ve come. We’re second in National League South and I’m still hearing grumbles about us playing out from the back.”
Worthing have re-signed defender Alfie Young, but another defender, Aarran Racine, has now retired from playing – see the full story about him at sussexworld.co.uk/sport
Hinshelwood will be without Joe Rye (hamstring tear) and Kane Wills (work) against the Gulls and Hinshelwoof admitted he was still looking at the possibility of bringing in one or two more additions.