Bognor Regis Town fans eager to quiz bosses on future of club

The gathering takes place this Friday, March 11 at 7.30pm, and will see fans putting questions to manager Jack Pearce, general manager Simon Cook and committee member Russ Chandler.

Topics likely to come under discussion are the on-the-pitch plans for next season, both in terms of management and playing staff, ground improvements and youth development.

Manager Jack Pearce is on the panel for the fans' forum at the Rocks HQ on Friday evening / Picture: Lyn Phillips

Cook said: “We already have 60 or so fans who have registered to come along on the night and we are delighted that the response has been so good.

“We are looking forward to seeing as many supporters as possible at the fans’ forum. To have an idea of numbers we would like people to email me at [email protected] -- but that doesn't mean they can't turn up on the night."

Rocks are in action tonight (Tuesday) when they head to Corinthian-Casuals in the Isthmian premier division -- they are at home to Cray Wanderers on Saturday, March 12, kick-off 3pm.