Worthing United and Wick share spoils as penalty save is dedicated to memory of club stalwart

Worthing United and Wick in action at Lyons Way - it finished 2-2 | Picture: Stephen Goodger

There was a dream start for the Mavericks when Marcus Puddephatt slotted home in the first minute in a bright start by the hosts.

However as things settled the visitors grew into the game and they had the best of the middle part of the first half, leading to a 26th minute equaliser from Josh Irish, his 30th goal of the season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United responded well and looked the more likely side to score as the break approached. But five minutes into the second period a sublime Irish chip from a tight angle gave Wick the lead.

Again though the Mavericks responded well and enjoyed the lion's share of possession. In the 72nd minute, Alex Webber smashed home the equaliser following a Danny Kingston corner.

As the Dragons began to tire, United pushed for the winner. The opportunity to take the three points presented itself in the third minute of stoppage time as Jaden Sparkes was taken down inside the box. Up stepped skipper Dean Sherwood – only to see keeper Keelan Belcher make a good save to keep the score at 2-2.

This was a good competitive game that left United still in third spot and Wick still fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belcher dedicated his dramatic injury-time penalty heroics, which gained the Dragons a deserved point, to long-serving Wick president Keith Croft who has passed away aged 72.

Belcher said: ‘I was going to dive to my left but changed my mind when I saw him start his run up It’s not something I normally do once I have decided which way to go but I had a change of heart, dived early to my right, and managed to beat the penalty away.

‘We were happy with the point, it was a fair outcome, and we all talked about getting a good result for Keith before the game. I think he would have been pleased with the way it turned out.’

Top goalgetter Irish said: ‘I’m really pleased to have passed 30 goals for the season,’ said Irish. ‘Keelan’s penalty save from the last kick of the game was brilliant and we deserved the point.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wick entertain Selsey on Tuesday (7.30pm), when Worthing United are at home to Montpelier Villa.

Lavant 4 Goring CC FC 2

Centenary Cup QF

Despite losing 4-2, Goring acquitted themselves very well against Lavant, who are two divisions higher and look like being this season's West Sussex premier champions.

Lavant began brightly and took the lead on 15 minutes with a tap-in by Jordan Clark at the near post following a cross from the right.

They went further ahead in the 17th minute with a goal from Cameron Corell from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goring settled after this setback and their fine football was rewarded in the 28th minute with a cracking goal from Jordan Jones, latching on to a headed knock-down from Jay Wealden following a free-kick from Hayden Briggs.

Goring equalised on 40 minutes. Goalkeeper Harry Yates rose high to catch the ball from a Lavant corner and quickly released a 70-yard through ball for leading scorer Connor Pomeroy to chase and slot past the onrushing keeper to make the score 2-2.

A fine goal by Corell from the edge of the box on 47 minutes saw Lavant take a 3-2 lead into half-time.

The second half saw Goring causing the home side problems from Kieran Gillard's long throws into the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 90th minute Lavant ensured victory with a breakaway goal from Aaron Hancock, this after Goring had pressed hard for the equaliser.

A special mention goes to stand-in centre backs Walden and Gillard who did well holding the defence together against a strong Lavant side.

Goring are at home to East Preston Development in the Chichester Charity Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Yapton Res 1 Ashington 2

WSFL Div 3 Cup QF

In a poor match, enlivened only by one cracking goal for each side, this result was a great disappointment for Yapton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a first-half corner, Ashington scrambled the ball in to take the lead.