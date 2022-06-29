Worthing United Youth Football Club’s 30 teams will be taking part in the event on Saturday and Sunday (July 2 & 3).

Chairman Jason Nicholls said: “We wanted to think of a fundraising event that we could all get involved in, including children, coaches, parents and all family members. We decided the seafront charity bed-push is perfect for that.

“Chestnut Tree House is such a worthy charity. We’re aiming to raise £10,000 to pay for the entire running costs of the hospice service for one day.

Worthing United Youth FC in training up for their Charity Bedpost in aid of Chestnut Tree House on July 2 & 3. Squad members aged from six to 16 are pictured here with Sidney Squirrel and Caroline Roberts-Quigley from Chestnut Tree House.

"So please, come and pay us a visit to show your support when we are doing the bed-push. We will be stationed at Worthing Pier and would love to see you there.”

With more than 400 members, the youth football club is aiming to raise over £10,000 for Chestnut Tree House, the local children’s charity providing hospice care and community support for children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

Sidney Squirrel and Caroline Roberts-Quigley from Chestnut Tree House with Worthing United Youth FC Chairman Jason Nicholls and footballer Georgia Novis (aged nine).

The teams will aim to set off at 10am on Saturday, push the bed up and down Worthing seafront ‘until about 10pm’, then start again at 6am on Sunday until 6pm.

Donations can be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/worthingutdyouthfc-charitybedpush.

“Everyone at Worthing United Youth FC is so excited to fundraise for Chestnut Tree House,” Jason added.

