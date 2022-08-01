Young Arsenal defender joins Crawley Town on season-long loan deal

The 19-year-old signed his first professional contract for Arsenal last August after delivering a number of promising performances throughout 2020-21, making 14 appearances for the under-18s and featuring twice for the under-23s.
Ogungbo played a key part in Kevin Betsy’s under-23s successes last season and the defender will now reunite with his old manager in West Sussex.
He has gone on to play 23 times in the Premier League 2, and can play across the backline.
Ogungbo holds dual nationality with the Republic of Ireland and Nigeria and has represented the Republic at youth level.
Betsy said: “We have managed to secure a really talented young player in Mazeed, an amazing character.
“[He is] a very good defender who is quick and has the ability to play in three positions.
“He is a great addition to the squad and will add competition for places in the back line.”