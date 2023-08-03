BREAKING
Young Crawley Town goalkeeper joins Isthmian League new boys Broadbridge Heath on loan

Crawley Town have confirmed that goalkeeper Roshan Greensall has joined Isthmian South East new boys Broadbridge Heath on loan until January.
By Matt Pole
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 10:53 BST

The move allowed Greensall to make his debut for the Bears yesterday evening as they faced National League South side Worthing in the Sussex FA Community Shield.

The 19-year-old, who signed a new one-year contract at the Reds in June, could make his competitive Heath debut this weekend.

Broadbridge Heath entertain Combined Counties League Premier Division South outfit Sheerwater in the FA Cup extra preliminary round this Saturday.

Crawley Town have confirmed that goalkeeper Roshan Greensall has joined Isthmian South East new boys Broadbridge Heath on loan until January. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FCCrawley Town have confirmed that goalkeeper Roshan Greensall has joined Isthmian South East new boys Broadbridge Heath on loan until January. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC
Crawley Town, meanwhile, host Bradford City in their opening game of the 2023-24 League Two campaign on the same day.

Broadbridge Heath were promoted from the SCFL Premier Division last season as champions and are now looking forward to playing in the Isthmian League for the first time in the club’s history.

The Bears open their maiden Isthmian South East campaign at home to Sheppey United on Saturday, August 12.

The Reds have wished Greensall the best of luck during his time with Heath.

