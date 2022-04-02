Young Eastbourne Town footballers are Sussex champions

Eastbourne Town under-12 Yellows won the Sussex Sunday Youth League, ending unbeaten in their campaign.

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 11:00 am

They played 16 league games and won 15, with one draw.

There was a league Golden Boot for their top goalscorer Jack Jordan and Edgar Henze Jones gained most assists throughout the league.

Captain Jimmy Youldon- Piercy was exceptional at the back throughout the season, and so were his two midfield maestros Jack Owen and Hudson Blundell also scoring on many occasions. The season saw many clean sheets thanks to excellent goalkeeping from Oliver Chapman.

Eastbourne Town under-12 Yellows, league winners

Squad: Ralph Negus, Edgar Henze Jones, alex Stace , Ruben Light, Jack Jordan, Jack Owen, Joshua Hunt , Perry Swallow, Jimmy Youldon-Piercy (c).Lennard Bonney, Hudson Blundell Logan Kitcher.

