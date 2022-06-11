Young Hastings footballers celebrate special season - report and picture gallery

All their teams were present from the under-eights through to the adults.

Every player received a certificate and a medal and special trophies were given to manager’s players of the year, top scorers and most improved players.

More than 400 people were present along with main sponsor Red Hair and other local sponsors.

The D&S The under-14 girls celebrate after the Sussex League Cup final at Eastbourne Borough, in which they beat Peacehaven

If your child, boy or girl, would like to join a team that is doing amazing things in the community please visit the website at dandshastingsyouth.football

The club’s under-14 girls – pictured on the back page – played in the Sussex League Cup final at Eastbourne Borough and won 2-1 against Peacehaven.

More than 200 noisy fans provided the backdrop for a hard-fought contest. After a nervous opening 10 minutes it was D&S who settled and Anna Michael found space and time for a well-placed header following an excellent cross from Izzy Francis. Peacehaven levelled to make it 1-1 at the break.

Presentations to the D&S teams

The second period saw Peacehaven creating chances but unable to find a way past excellent D&S goalkeeper Crystal Davis. The D&S midfield, led by Lucie Boyle, began to impose themselves and with 15 minutes remaining D&S got the winner when great work from Freya Hollister set up captain Esme Fitzgerald, who provided the precise finish, low to the keeper’s right. It proved to be the winner, with Peacehaven unable to find a response and D&S lifting the cup.

