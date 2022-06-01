John Yems sends message to Crawley Town fans for first time since he left the club

Yems mutually agreed to leave the club following his suspension after allegations of discriminatory conduct.

The FA are still investigating the allegations and there is still no timeframe on when that investigation may conclude.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But speaking to the Crawley Observer, Yems said: “I want to thank all the Crawley Town fans for everything. They have been really good. I want them to keep going to Crawley Town and supporting the club.

Former Crawley Town manager John Yems

“I never wanted to leave the club.

“We had a great couple of years and I have had a great time. We had a brilliant and diverse squad and I was looking forward to next season,

“For legal reasons I have got to keep my mouth shut but I just wanted to say thank you the fans and the players have been fantastic.

“I also want to thank Lee Bradbury and Lewis Young for all their help in the past couple of years.”

New owners WAGMI United are still looking for Yems’ replacement but told us they ‘nearing a decision’ after interviewing 12 candidates.

Arsenal u23 head coach Kevin Betsy is the current favourite after owners ended interest in Chelsea women boss Emma Hayes.

Have you seen? Crawley Town confirm released and retained list