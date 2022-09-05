West Sussex annual 16th Jack Blunsdon Memorial Trophy Golf Day raises record total for The Myotubular Trust

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack was cared for at Chestnut Tree House, the Sussex children's hospice, and died there in January 2007 due to myotubular myopathy, which causes muscle weakness throughout the body.

His parents, Karen and Dave, have since organised numerous fundraising events, including the annual golf day, which this year raised a total of £5,000 for The Myotubular Trust – £3,159 on the day plus an anonymous donation of £1,841.

Dave said: "This charity relies entirely on donations to fund the research into the horrific genetic condition that affected our son Jack Adam Blunsdon and sadly took his life on his first birthday.

The 16th Jack Blunsdon Memorial Trophy Golf Day was held at Gatton Manor Golf Course in Ockley, with 52 golfers playing in teams of four

"I believe this is is our record standalone total, with no companies cash matching like they have done in previous years to help further boost the total."

Trophy for the winning team

The event was held at Gatton Manor Golf Course in Ockley, with 52 golfers playing in teams of four.

Overall winners were Steve Farrell, Darren Souter, Dean Coombes and Tom Smith, with three nearest the pin prizes going to Paul Wilkinson, Ian Donald and Paul Evans.

Dave said: "Each player donated £11 as part of their entrance fee to charity. Jack's mum Karen and sister Daisy were on the buggy supporting the lads and selling refreshments and homemade brownies – Daisy made five batches. They made £245 profit, which was well up on previous years.

"I wrote to 14 different golf clubs, including Hillbarn Golf Club in Worthing, where I am a member, and asked them if they would be so kind as to donate a four-ball voucher which I could auction off. These are extremely popular and this year have helped raise another amazing amount of £1,685. All the golf clubs I wrote to, apart from Hillbarn, contributed a voucher and many of these clubs have supported us for many years and are much appreciated."

One of the golfers, Andrew McCarthy, who is head chef at The Kia Oval, helped organise two hospitality tickets for the 3rd test between England and South Africa on Saturday, September 10, which sold for £600.This years prizes and trophies were sponsored Wyeth Projects Services Ltd, where Dave works.