Bosham have had a difficult season and came into their match at home to Jarvis Brook on the back of 13 losses.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jarvis Brook drew their last game against Upper Beeding, but won their previous six. After the heavy rain over the last few days, the pitch was, as expected; playable but boggy.

This SCFL Division 2 match was played at the sunny Bosham Recreation Ground. The first half was a one-way affair with Jarvis Brook taking the lead after seven minutes. Alfie Gilder’s corner was headed back across goal, and the lively Jacob Feasey reacted first and fired home from five yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brook scored a second in the 18th minute. A corner came in and Charlie Baitup recycled the corner and captain George Holman headed home.

Keeper’s ball

It was the mighty Jarvis Brook who got their third after half an hour. The gifted Conor Edmunds received the ball with his back to goal, rolled the defender superbly and fired it in off the far post, 3-0.

Bosham were not giving up and they broke down the right on 32 minute and pulled the ball back to the edge of the box, where the hard working, Alfie Johnston took a touch and fired low at the bottom corner. The keeper, Berwick dived dramatically to his right and held the ball well.

After 37 minutes, Jacob Feasey headed in his second of the match and Jarvis Brook were four up. A dominant half from the Brook on a difficult pitch. Jacob Feasey completed his hat-trick just before the break to make it 5-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brook took 68 minutes to score their sixth, Holman was fouled in the box and Liam Edwards pulled off a Panenka as the keeper dived to his right. On 69 minutes, Feasey crossed the ball from the right and Jamie Johnson headed it home, 7-0.

On 71 minutes, the skilful Jamie Johnson shot with an exquisite lob over goalkeeper, Harley Redman, who pulled off a great save at the second attempt.

The away side will be delighted with the three points and improving their goal difference. Man of the match was hat-trick hero Jacob Feasey.

Next up, Jarvis Brook face a Capel in a home match and Bosham are away to Ferring FC.