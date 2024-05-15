Milestone for Hastings Parkrun

Lena celebrates her 300th parkrun at Hastings

Hastings parkrun recently celebrated its 400th event, and regular volunteer Lena King was presented with an award by her club Hastings Runners for becoming the first woman to register 300 parkruns at Hastings.

An amazing achievement given that she has had to battle in recent years with long Covid and Lyme's Disease!

In addition Lena has volunteered on no fewer than 77 occasions, including 50 pacer stints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile on the same day Bob Claridge, the event's oldest parkrunner at a sprightly 84, also received an award from the club having become the first person to reach 300 parkruns at Hastings two weeks earlier.