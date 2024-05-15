Milestone for Hastings Parkrun
Hastings parkrun recently celebrated its 400th event, and regular volunteer Lena King was presented with an award by her club Hastings Runners for becoming the first woman to register 300 parkruns at Hastings.
An amazing achievement given that she has had to battle in recent years with long Covid and Lyme's Disease!
In addition Lena has volunteered on no fewer than 77 occasions, including 50 pacer stints.
Meanwhile on the same day Bob Claridge, the event's oldest parkrunner at a sprightly 84, also received an award from the club having become the first person to reach 300 parkruns at Hastings two weeks earlier.
Volunteer co-ordinator Hayley Ranson notched up her 200th parkrun, and regular run director Adam Holland clocked up his 100th parkrun.