23 photos from Monday's action at Eastbourne's Rothesay International

We’re into the main draw at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park as the action at the Rothesay International hots up.

With the weekend qualifiers out of the way, it starts to get serious in the singles and the doubles – and a good-sized crowd was present on Monday to see the action unfold.

Several well-known Brits were in action, drawing plenty of support, and there’s an excellent representation of stars from overseas too.

Check out the best of the pictures from Monday on this page and the ones linked – and see Saturday’s pictures here and Sunday’s on this link.

Watch out for reports and pictures from Devvy Park as the week goes on – on this website and in Friday’s Eastbourne Herald.

1 . Britain's Harriet Dart returns to China's Zhang Shuai during their women's singles round of 32 tennis match at the Rothesay Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on June 26, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Britain's Harriet Dart returns to China's Zhang Shuai during their women's singles round of 32 tennis match at the Rothesay Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on June 26, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images):Action from Monday's play at the Rothesay tennis international at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Photo: GLYN KIRK:Getty Images photographers

2 . EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Jodie Burrage of Great Britain plays a forehand against Lauren Davis of United States in the Women's Singles First Round match during Day Three of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 26, 2023 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Jodie Burrage of Great Britain plays a forehand against Lauren Davis of United States in the Women's Singles First Round match during Day Three of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 26, 2023 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA):Action from Monday's play at the Rothesay tennis international at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Photo: Charlie Crowhurst:Getty Images photographers

3 . Britain's Harriet Dart shakes hands with China's Zhang Shuai after winning their women's singles round of 32 tennis match at the Rothesay Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on June 26, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Britain's Harriet Dart shakes hands with China's Zhang Shuai after winning their women's singles round of 32 tennis match at the Rothesay Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on June 26, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images):Action from Monday's play at the Rothesay tennis international at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Photo: GLYN KIRK:Getty Images photographers

4 . EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: A general view during Day Three of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 26, 2023 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: A general view during Day Three of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 26, 2023 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images):Action from Monday's play at the Rothesay tennis international at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Photo: Mike Hewitt:Getty Images photographers

Next Page Page 1 of 6