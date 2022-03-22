Applause for Ukraine - and celebration of running: Hastings Half is back!

Race director Eric Hardwick reflects here on his final one in charge...

The day dawned clear and bright with a light wind and blue skies,and developed into an incredible day at this year's Hastings Half Marathon. With conditions perfect for fast times and PBs, no one was disappointed over this tough route around the historic town of Hastings.

Although the event is for ALL entrants of all ability, there was a serious side for the elite athletes looking to win prize money.

The runners pour over the start line / Picture: Justin Lycett

The men's race was won by James Baker from Chichester Runners, one of the greatest runners Sussex has produced, winning races of all distances over a 25-year period. He had entered the Hastings Half many times and mixed with the best in the world, but amazingly now at age of 45, was as good as ever.

He kept with the main leaders up to five miles, but then ran the perfect race to get away from the other leaders after the top of Queensway, and made his break. Baker is well known for his front running in races, so this was not a surprise, having previously been leading the Hastings Marathon in 2008, but dropping away after halfway, but he did lead all the way at the 2016 1066 Way to Battle anniversary event for a great win.

James Baker wins / Picture: Justin Lycett

However, this time he kept forging further ahead, and never looked as if anyone could catch him as he stormed along Hastings seafront to finish in 1.10.12, and join the list of big names over the year's,including world and Olympic champions on the past winners' honours board.

James Stocking (Woodford Green) came a good second in 1.11.34,with Chris Mason (Ealing) 3rd in 1.13.37. The top local athlete Matt Edmonds (Hastings Runners), wearing race number 1066, finished a creditable fourth to win the Paul Bennett local prize on offer

The women's race was dominated by four leading athletes, who all finished within four minutes of each other. The winner was Rachael Mulvey (HYRunners), who moved ahead before reaching the seafront and won in 1.22.22. Having been in previous years 2nd and 3rd, Rachael was pleased to win at last! She also won the first local female prize from Paul Bennett. She was followed closely home by the fast-finishing Linda Scholfield (1.22.56) and Ellie Baxter (1.23.15)

All finishers - and there were a shade under 2,000 of them - received a Hastings Brass, which this year featured Alan Turing, the Father of Modern Computer Science, who attended school at Hastings.

Rachael Mulvey wins the women's race / Picture: Justin Lycett

The Hastings Mini Run for children aged seven to 16 had a record entry of 350 youngsters. Toby Booth won the boys' race and Rae Le Fay the girls' race. They were presented with their trophies by the respective winners of the Half Marathon

There was a fantastic turnout by spectators who were supporting the participants all the way round the thirteen miles, with many entertainment acts on the route, and the runners enjoyed a unique Hastings experience and atmosphere. There were supporters everwhere and the finish area was packed with people.

The last entrant finished in just under five hours but the winners were certainly the many charities with teams taking part and raising lots of needy money for needy causes.

Just before the start of the race there was a minute's clapping' for the heroes of Ukraine.

The Hastings Lions Club would like to thank all the volunteers who helped to put this event on and with many marshals going down with Covid, it was not just some of the runners who could nor make it on the day.

Next year's event is on Sunday 26 March and entries are open now at www.hastings-half.co.uk, where you can also buy souvenirs of the event.