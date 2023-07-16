43 photos as Goodwood's Festival of Speed swings back into action for its final day
After the huge disappointment of Saturday’s action being called off because of high winds, the 2023 Festival of Speed ended on a high with an action-packed Sunday on and off the racetrack.
By Steve Bone
Published 16th Jul 2023, 21:32 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 22:11 BST
F1 star Sebastian Vettel was one of numerous stars present as crowds – relieved the event was back on after Saturday’s weather setback – lapped up the thrills, spills and sideshows.
See the best of Sunday’s pictures on this page and the pages linked – taken by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff. Here is how and why Saturday’s action was called off and here are the best of the pictures by Lyn and Trevor from Thursday’s festival and Friday’s here.
