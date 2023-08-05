ABANDONED - Racing ends early after deluge on Glorious Goodwood's final day

Glorious Goodwood lost its final three races after racing was abandoned after the Stewards’ Cup amid worries over how safe it was to race on increasingly boggy ground.

The 28-runner cavalry charge up the straight proved to be the final race of the week with the final three contests called off.

An inspection had followed the Stewards’ Cup, which was the fourth race of seven planned on a day when a large amount of rain fell on the course.

A statement from the British Horseracing Authority stewards said: “Following the Inspection, the Stewards have ordered that racing is to be abandoned due to an area of false ground on the bottom bend.”

It was a huge blow to all those with an interest in the final three races, but perhaps no real surprise.

Jockeys, trainers and course officials inspected the course before the announcement was made. Saturday’s fixture began on ground described as soft, good to soft in places, but conditions were changed to heavy, soft in places after the first race. A further going change to heavy was made following the second race with the heavy rain still falling.

Jockey Frankie Dettori said after the third race of the day – which was run during some of the heavier rain of the day – that conditions were as bad as he had ever ridden in, that from a jockey who has been in the saddle for more than 35 years.

It was the second day of five at Goodwood affected by rain – Wednesday’s Sussex Stakes day was also miserable.

In atrocious conditions, Tom Marquand riding Sumo Sam to win The Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes - onlyone more race was held after this before the meeting was abandoned (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

In the races that did take place, the Coral Stewards’ Cup went to Aberama Gold, ridden home at 18/1 by Andrea Atzeni for David O’Meara, Atzeni bookending the 2023 Qatar Goodwood Festival with victories in the process.

Having won the first race of the meeting on Lord Riddiford, Atzeni always looked confident as Aberama Gold made eye-catching progress down the centre of the course.

With the 27 runners spread across the track, David O’Meara’s six-year-old saw his race out strongly to score by three quarters of a length. Wokingham runner-up Apollo One (10/1) filled the same position, a length and a half ahead of Bielsa (12/1) in third. Mr Wagyu (14/1) kept on for fourth.

Atzeni, who will move to Hong Kong later this year, said: “It was straightforward, the only thing was the loose horse [Rumstar], which tried to go under the gate and unseated his jockey [Rhys Clutterbuck]. The horse drawn in 14, Mr Wagyu, is a forward-going horse and I wanted to use him as a target. When the ground is that deep you never know how much your horse will find until you ask them. When I let him down he kept going. It's very deep and near the line it's very hard work."

Racegoers take cover at Goodwood - before racing is abandoned three races early | Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Proven soft-ground performer Monsieur Kodi came out on top in the Coral Stewards’ Sprint Handicap, providing Richard Fahey with his first win of the meeting after a couple of near misses.

Monsieur Kodi (9/2F), who stayed with the majority of the field on the far side, burst clear under Oisin Orr before staying on to prevail by half a length.

Runner-up Capote’s Dream (17/2) had to wait for an out before finishing strongly to close on the winner late on. Many A Star (9/1) was three quarters of a length further back in third. Morning favourite Zaman Jemil was withdrawn at the start.

Orr said: “It is hard work, and I think it’s not far off heavy ground, but this lad has shown he can handle it before, so it was probably a bonus to us. It [the far rail] is the freshest ground and if you can get an advantage anywhere it’s on fresher ground, so we were aiming to get over there and it’s worked out.”

Sweet William (9/4F) continued his ascent through the ranks with a relentless success in the Coral Summer Handicap for John & Thady Gosden, earning a potential tilt at the Ebor later this month.

The son of Sea The Stars, who is a half-brother to Coolmore-bound Hurricane Lane, was briefly challenged by eventual runner-up Adjuvant (13/2) before forging clear to score by almost three lengths. Euchen Glen (10/1) filled third spot in this race for the second year running.

Homebred by Philippa Cooper’s Normandie Stud, Sweet William has now won his last three starts, with today’s success following a novice race at Doncaster and a valuable handicap at Newbury.

Tom Marquand repeated his front-running heroics on Quickthorn from earlier in the week by steering Sumo Sam to a 25/1 shock in the G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes.

After setting even fractions in the testing conditions, Paul & Oliver Cole’s three-year-old kept pouring it on under an inspired Marquand, who was a late replacement for Neil Callan.

The 14-furlong contest was effectively all over inside the final quarter mile, with Sumo Sam coming home eight and a half lengths in front of River of Stars (10/3). Time Lock (9/2) edged out odds-on favourite Free Wind for third, a further five and a half lengths behind.

Here’s a recap of some other Goodwood action – and a look back at the pictures – from previous days.

