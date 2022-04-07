A team of six NHS staff and students from The Royal Sussex County Hospital will not be hard to spot in this Sunday's Brighton Marathon.

Philip Rankin, Emanuele Musumeci, Leo Stallard, Samuel Brown, Mick Donne and Anna King will be pushing an adapted trolley (hospital bed) around the entire 26.2 mile marathon course, to raise funds for the A&E department at The Royal Sussex County Hospital (RSCH) in Brighton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team of six are fundraising through BSUH Charity − the dedicated NHS charity for the Royal Sussex, where they all work. The money raised will help to transform the physical environment of the A&E and help improve the experience for the many thousands of patients that utilise it each year, especially for those with dementia, mental health or other additional needs.

Some of the trolley-push team who will be taking part in the marathon

Philip Rankin, trolley-push runner and GP trainee, said: "Our team of six is made up of front-line health care staff and students at RSCH, so we have all experienced first-hand how a calming and reassuring environment despite all the pressures, can hugely impact the patient (and staff) experience. We all feel passionately about our hospital, and this challenge was the perfect fit for the fundraiser. We hope our friends, family and community will really get behind us, both in advance of and on the day. Do give us a friendly wave if you spot us on the course!"

Emergency medicine consultant, Dr Rob Galloway, who works at the Royal Sussex, is backing the team.

He said: “The idea formed before Covid when it seemed like a good idea, but the trolley push team have remained passionate about the challenge and supporting our local hospital.”

Emergency medicine consultant, Dr Rob Galloway, who works at the Royal Sussex, is backing the team.

Dr Galloway, who is also medical advisor to Brighton and Hove Albion FC, medical director for the AMEX stadium and leads a medical team at the Brighton Marathon, added: “There are a few key areas that will benefit from this much-needed funding.

"Firstly, the unit lacks natural light and we want to introduce ambient lighting, customised electronics and LED ceiling tiles that will provide illuminated, peaceful and scenic views. Secondly, funds will be invested into a creating a dedicated ‘serenity care’ space for those patients with dementia, autism or learning disabilities and their carers.

"Lastly, we’ll also provide varied resource materials and toolkits to enable clinical staff to treat and support patients with learning disabilities, mental health or other additional needs.”